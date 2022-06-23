EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Fox Creek back on the hardwood preparing for the 2022-23 season, hosting their sixth annual Summer Shootout.

The last two years have been challenging to host this event due to the pandemic, so it was a breathe of fresh air to bring it back and welcome other local talent from the CSRA.

“To have it back like my first couple of years and it’s just kind of neat to get everybody back in the gym we’ve got fans in here, parents in here and a local flavor of teams to compete,” said Andrew Peckham, Predators head boys basketball coach.