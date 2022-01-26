Fourth quarter points lead Jags over rivals USC Aiken

AUGUSTA, GA (AUGUSTA ATHLETICS) – The Augusta University women’s basketball team defeated rival USC Aiken 71-64 on Wednesday evening in PBC play. Augusta improves to 10-7, 3-5 in PBC play while USC Aiken moves to 7-9, 3-5 in PBC play.

he Jaguars put forth a balanced offensive effort in the win. November Morton carded 17 points and 2 steals. Kiera Howard scored 16 points to go along with 6 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Kennedi Manning also tallied 17 points.



The Jaguars host Clayton State this Saturday Jan 29 at 1pm for Military Appreciation Day. Live video and stats can be found at www.augustajags.com