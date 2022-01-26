Fourth quarter points lead Jags over rivals USC Aiken

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, GA (AUGUSTA ATHLETICS) – The Augusta University women’s basketball team defeated rival USC Aiken 71-64 on Wednesday evening in PBC play. Augusta improves to 10-7, 3-5 in PBC play while USC Aiken moves to 7-9, 3-5 in PBC play.

he Jaguars put forth a balanced offensive effort in the win. November Morton carded 17 points and 2 steals. Kiera Howard scored 16 points to go along with 6 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Kennedi Manning also tallied 17 points.
 
The Jaguars host Clayton State this Saturday Jan 29 at 1pm for Military Appreciation Day. Live video and stats can be found at www.augustajags.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories