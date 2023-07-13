Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce the completion of the artificial turf field and track renovation projects for four Richmond County High Schools. Work has finished at Butler, Cross Creek, Laney and Westside high schools.

Sports Turf Company is the same company that installed turf fields at five Columbia County schools last year. Each is estimated to cost around a million dollars.

“We are excited to complete these projects for Richmond County’s athletes, coaches and community,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “The advanced technology installed on these fields and tracks will propel these athletic programs forward with the best surfaces available.”

Sports Turf Company renovated all four high schools’ existing natural grass fields to an artificial turf system that surpasses others in terms of safety, durability and performance. The new field features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend HD turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad, and the organic infill, BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend is a performance system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and shock absorbency.

The Brock YSR shock pad and BrockFILL are specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface. BrockFILL is the latest in organic infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.

In addition to the field renovations, the existing track surfaces were updated with a Rekortan Full Pour Track System.

Specializing in different types of sports surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass, artificial turf sports fields, and tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation, and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance, and durability.

