Local players showcase talent on Nike EYBL Peach Jam stage

AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – It’s been nearly fifteen years since the CSRA had three or more players compete on the same team. The Skills Factory 15-Under team has won both of their first two games by 20 or more points to start the first week of the Nike Peach Jam qualifier round.

Head coach Julius Patterson, a Burke County native has been coaching the same bunch of guys since they were in fourth grade. The team consists of four players from the CSRA, in Augusta Christian’s Elijah Crawford, Thomson’s Lavonta Ivery and Jahkiaus Jones and Lucy C. Laney’s Marcellus Brigham.

They’re mainly proud of bringing recognition to the athletes of the CSRA on the national stage.

” We just glad to be here like we know how important it is the kids they look at and see

all these teams from around the country here and to see total kids and players, coaches some of the peers that they know watching them do it,” said Patterson.

” A lot of people from the city can’t even play on this level so us being on this level we have to represent,” said Augusta Christian’s Elijah Crawford.