Four Jags score in double figures in win over Emmanuel

(Augusta University Athletics) –
AUGUSTA, Ga – The Augusta University men’s basketball team played its second home game in 2020 on Saturday afternoon night against Emmanuel College and the Jaguars pulled out an 97-83 victory in Christenberry Fieldhouse.
Augusta (2-0) led Emmanuel (0-1) by as much as 18 points and had four players hit double-figure points. Junior Miguel Arnold led the Jaguars with an impressive 25 points, hitting 6 of 9 three pointers.
AU outrebounded the Lions 28 to 22. The Jags had a 63.3 field-goal percentage (38-for-60), a 53.3 three-point percentage (8-for-15), and posted a free-throw percentage of 65 percent (13-for-20).
Emmanuel shot 46.4 percent from field-goal range, while committing the same amount of turnovers as AU and hitting 6 more free throws.
Junior guard Miguel Arnold had 8 first half points, but ended with 25 total points, going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc in the second half. Junior Tyshaun Crawford also carried a heavy offensive load, carding 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Darren Lucas-White added 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. In his debut game of the season, senior Troy Cracknell added 12 points off the bench.
The Jags found themselves down 10-4 early in the first half. A made 3-pointer from John Whitehead with 13:27 left in the first half brought the Jaguars back within one. The game remain close throughout the first half, with the Jaguars heading to the locker room up 43-42.
Augusta held off Emmanuel in the second half, going 4-for-6 from the three-point line.
Augusta travels to Lander on Sunday December 20th to take on Lander in a 2:00pm non-conference matchup.