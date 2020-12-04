Former Greenbrier, USC standout Nolan Belcher named Georgia College head coach

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The Georgia College Department of Athletics is thrilled to welcome back a familiar face to take the lead of Bobcat Baseball, as Nolan Belcher returns as head coach.

“We are excited to welcome Nolan back to campus as the Head Baseball Coach at Georgia College,” said Wendell Staton, Director of Athletics. “His character, ethics, and values clearly align with Georgia College and the Department of Athletics. He is committed to the university mission and the holistic student-athlete experience that is at the core of our being. Nolan exudes professionalism, leads with integrity, has ethics beyond reproach, and carries himself with great humility. When you call anyone to ask about Nolan, the terms that are consistently mentioned are work ethic, humility, and character. We certainly saw this daily during his time here as an assistant coach and we are thrilled that he will now be leading our program as the Head Baseball Coach.”

Belcher spent two seasons in the dugout of the Bobcat Baseball squad, serving as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In Belcher’s two seasons, the Bobcats won the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Tournament twice, and the 2018 PBC Regular-Season Championship with a whopping 26 conference victories, the most by any school since 1998.

Belcher guided a pitching staff that set a school-record with 468 strikeouts in 2018. During the two seasons, the Bobcats had four players drafted to Major League teams, five All-Americans and two Academic All-Americans. He coached a Region Pitcher of the Year and a PBC Pitcher of the Year as well.

“I’m honored and humbled to be named the next head baseball coach at Georgia College,” said Belcher. “The opportunity to lead a program with such high academic standards, a rich baseball tradition and to be back in my home state is a dream come true. I want to thank Director of Athletics, Wendell Staton and President Dr. Steve Dorman for this opportunity to be a part of the Georgia College family. My wife Rachel and I cannot wait to be back in Milledgeville.”

Belcher’s two years of success with GC Baseball helped set him up for a position with Division I College of Charleston, where he has spent the last two seasons as Volunteer Assistant for the Cougars. Charleston went 12-2 prior to the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020.

Prior to his time at Georgia College, Belcher spent three years with PBC rival USC Aiken, serving as a pitching coach his first year, then as recruiting coordinator for the final two seasons.

A native of Augusta, winning has followed Belcher in all of his baseball career. He made three consecutive trips to the College World Series with the University of South Carolina, winning back-to-back National Championships in 2010 and 2011 and finishing runner-up the following year. Belcher logged more than 250 innings over his career with the Gamecocks, making a total of 38 starts while finishing his career with an 18-13 record and a 3.30 ERA.

Belcher’s successes include three State Championships in his high school days spent at Greenbrier High and Augusta Christian in Augusta. Belcher becomes the ninth head coach in GC Baseball history.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT COACH BELCHER

Chad Holbrook, College of Charleston Head Coach

“Nolan Belcher checks all the boxes when it comes to describing the best young coaches in college baseball. He has an incredible work ethic, great knowledge, contagious energy, and unmatched leadership skills. All Nolan does is win and he will do it in a first-class manner both on the field and off. I’m very excited for the players at Georgia College as they will learn so much from Coach Belcher on a daily basis. Nolan and his wife Rachel will be great ambassadors to GC for many years to come. The Bobcats have hit a grand slam!”

Ray Tanner, University of South Carolina Athletics Director [Belcher’s collegiate head coach]

“Nolan Belcher’s knowledge of the game and baseball acumen will serve him well as Georgia College’s baseball coach. The Bobcat Baseball student-athletes will be able to learn from Nolan’s tremendous work ethic, great leadership skills and boundless energy. Congratulations to Georgia College on a tremendous hire!”

Jordan Montgomery, New York Yankees Pitcher and college teammate of Belcher

2017 MLB All-Rookie Team

“Being able to play with Nolan in college and watching the way he carried himself and competed will serve him and the Georgia college baseball program extremely well over the coming years. I have no doubt he will thrive in this position.”

COURTESY PEACH BELT CONFERENCE