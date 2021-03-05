Former Evans HS standout Christian Chambers named PBC Freshman of the Year

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Two Columbus State University men’s basketball players received honors from the Peach Belt Conference on Friday as the league announced its postseason awards.

Christian Chambers was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year, while Hunter Preston earned a spot on the All-PBC second team.

Chambers becomes the first Cougar in two decades to be named the PBC Freshman of the Year and only the second in program history. Chris Conklin (1999-00) is the only other CSU player to collect the award, who current coach Robert Moore recruited to Columbus in his days as a graduate assistant coach.

The Augusta, Ga. native made an instant impact for Columbus State over the year. The guard averaged 11.5 points and made a team-high 20 3-pointers. He scored in double-figures in eight of CSU’s 12 games, including pouring in a season-best 24 points against his hometown team, Augusta University.

The freshman shot 40% (48-for-119) overall and a 36.4% (20-for-55) from 3-point range. Chambers added 2.3 rebounds and just under two assists per game.

Preston was the leading scorer throughout the year for Columbus State in his second year in a Cougar uniform. In 12 games, the senior averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds, while shooting 45.9% (61-for-133) from the floor. He finished 10th in the PBC in scoring, 12th in field goal percentage and 14th in rebounding. He was also active on the defensive side of the court, ranking fifth in steals per game (1.9) and 12th in blocks per game (1.1).

The forward was a two-time PBC Player of the Week honoree this season, both following 25-point performances. Preston also put up 19 points against Division I College of Charleston in CSU’s upset bid.

Preston is closing in on 500 points in his Cougar career. In 43 games, he has scored 469 for an average of 10.9 per game.

Cougar head coach Robert Moore has now coached 11 All-PBC players, while Chambers becomes his first major award winner (Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year or Defensive Player of Year).

Columbus State finished the season with a 5-7 record in the shortened schedule.

