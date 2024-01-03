AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Tyvez Monroe was shot outside a train station in Washington D.C. on December 26th and later died at the hospital.

Monroe was a star basketball player for Augusta University where he scored more than 1,000 points for the Jaguars before graduating in 2019. Augusta men’s basketball head coach Dip Metress took to social media to talk about Monroe saying he was “one of the most competitive players I ever coached.”

A suspect is in custody and being charged with first degree murder. Tyvez Monroe was just 27 years old, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.