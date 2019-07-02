Former AU standout Deane Williams signs contract with Keflavík Icelandic Basketball Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta University four-year men’s basketball standout Deane Williams signed a professional contract with the Keflavík Icelandic Basketball Club on June 14, 2019 and will report to Reykjanesbaer, Iceland in September.

The Keflavík Basketball Club is a subdivision of Keflavík ÍF – an Icelandic sports club based in the town of Reykjanesbaer. It is one of the most successful clubs in Icelandic basketball with its men’s and women’s teams winning multiple titles over the years. The club also runs successful youth teams. The total number of titles won by the club is an Icelandic record, with around 200 national titles and cup wins in all age groups. The teams play their games at the Toyota Arena in Reykjanesbaer. The Keflavík men’s basketball team has won the fourth most Icelandic championships with nine titles

Williams, a senior for the Jaguars in 2018-19, is from Bristol, England. He capped off a four-year career by leading the Jaguars to a historic postseason run. Williams and Augusta reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament and won the Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championship. He was voted the Peach Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Co-Player of the Year, while picking up first-team All-Conference honors as well. He was also named D2CCA All-Region and NACA All-District. He averaged 16.0 ppg and 9.2 rpg in 2018-19. He broke 1,000 career points and finished his career ranked second all time for AU in blocks, fifth in rebounds, and is 11th in scoring.