Ford Goldasich held a slim one-shot lead heading into the final round of the 48th Palmetto Amateur.

The Homewood, Alabama, golfer didn’t waste any time expanding that lead, and he cruised to a four-shot victory over Sihan Sandhu of Ashburn, Va., on Sunday at The Reserve Club at Woodside.

Goldasich made an eagle and two birdies on his opening nine, and he led by five with nine holes to play. He played his incoming nine in 1-over fashion, and it was good for a closing 68 and a 72-hole total of 16-under-par 268.

Goldasich recently completed his senior season at Lipscomb University.

Sandhu opened with a pair of bogeys and could not gain much ground on Goldasich. Sandhu finished with an even-par 71 and a 12-under total of 272.

Reece Coleman (69) of Anderson, S.C., placed third at 11-under and JonErik Alford (72) of Roswell, Ga., was fourth at 10-under.

Collin Adams (67) of Charlotte, N.C., and Randall Hudson (69) of New Bern, N.C., tied for fifth at 9-under.

Aiken resident Brian Quackenbush tied for seventh after posting 1-under 70, his fourth consecutive day of breaking par.

Bradley Goldstein (71) of Highland Park, Ill., Marshall Meisel (70) of Chevy Chase, Md., and J. Holland Humphries (72) of Austin, Texas, rounded out the top 10.

The field was cut to the low 40 and ties after Saturday’s third round.

The golfers competed at the Hollow Creek course, which plays to a length of 6,943 yards and to a par of 71.

The Palmetto Amateur plans to return in 2024 to historic Palmetto Golf Club. The venue was unavailable this year as the course undergoes a regrassing project this summer.

