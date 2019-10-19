Football Friday Night: Week 9

South Carolina Games
- Saluda: 50 Fox Creek: 7
- Airport: 37 Aiken: 12
- Woodland: 35 Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 28
- Blackville-Hilda: 37 Estill: 6
- Strom Thurmond: 26 Gilbert: 30
- Denmark-Olar: Hunter-Kinard-Tyler:
- Brookland-Cayce: 42 Midland Valley: 0
- South Aiken: 24 North Augusta: 35
- Abbeville: 48 Silver Bluff: 7
- McCormick: 55 St. Jospeh’s: 20
- Ridge Spring-Monetta: 6 Wagner-Salley: 40
- Allendale-Fairfax: 0 Whale Branch: 22
- North: 0 Williston-Elko: 46
Georgia Games
- Evans: 14 Heritage: 13
- Greenbrier: 20 Grovetown: 19
- Alcovy: 6 Lakeside: 21
- Burke County: 41 ARC: 6
- Thomson: 35 Bladwin: 21
- Swainsboro: 55 Bacon County: 0
- Dodge County: 14 Washington County: 35
- Josey: 8 Butler: 22
- Glenn Hills: 14 Jefferson County: 55
- Screven County: 21 Harlem: 47
- Jenkins County: 10 Montgomery County: 14
- Aquinas: 14 Hancock Central: 22
- Glascock County: 13 Providence Christian: 49
- Washington-Wilkes: 44 Georgia Military: 14
- Lincoln County: 6 Greene County: 49
Private School Games
- Brentwood: 57 Monsignor Davidson: 22
- Memorial Day: 28 Briarwood: 27
- Edmund Burke: 35 Thomas Jefferson: 8
- Westminster: 55 Dominion: 28
- Augusta Christian: 10 Porter Gaud: 13
- Clarendon Hall: 22 Wardlaw: 42
- Jefferson Davis: 44 Laurens: 70
Top Plays