Football Friday Night: Week 9

South Carolina Games

  • Saluda: 50 Fox Creek: 7
  • Airport: 37 Aiken: 12
  • Woodland: 35 Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 28
  • Blackville-Hilda: 37 Estill: 6
  • Strom Thurmond: 26 Gilbert: 30
  • Denmark-Olar: Hunter-Kinard-Tyler:
  • Brookland-Cayce: 42 Midland Valley: 0
  • South Aiken: 24 North Augusta: 35
  • Abbeville: 48 Silver Bluff: 7
  • McCormick: 55 St. Jospeh’s: 20
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta: 6 Wagner-Salley: 40
  • Allendale-Fairfax: 0 Whale Branch: 22
  • North: 0 Williston-Elko: 46

Georgia Games

  • Evans: 14 Heritage: 13
  • Greenbrier: 20 Grovetown: 19
  • Alcovy: 6 Lakeside: 21
  • Burke County: 41 ARC: 6
  • Thomson: 35 Bladwin: 21
  • Swainsboro: 55 Bacon County: 0
  • Dodge County: 14 Washington County: 35
  • Josey: 8 Butler: 22
  • Glenn Hills: 14 Jefferson County: 55
  • Screven County: 21 Harlem: 47
  • Jenkins County: 10 Montgomery County: 14
  • Aquinas: 14 Hancock Central: 22
  • Glascock County: 13 Providence Christian: 49
  • Washington-Wilkes: 44 Georgia Military: 14
  • Lincoln County: 6 Greene County: 49

Private School Games

  • Brentwood: 57 Monsignor Davidson: 22
  • Memorial Day: 28 Briarwood: 27
  • Edmund Burke: 35 Thomas Jefferson: 8
  • Westminster: 55 Dominion: 28
  • Augusta Christian: 10 Porter Gaud: 13
  • Clarendon Hall: 22 Wardlaw: 42
  • Jefferson Davis: 44 Laurens: 70

Top Plays

