Football Friday Night: Week 7

ATLANTA (AP) - Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong each hit two-run doubles in the ninth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals overcame shaky defense and a wild finish to extend Atlanta's postseason misery, holding off the Braves 7-6 in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Thursday night.

The Cardinals, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, fell behind 3-1 _ hurt by their normally reliable defense.