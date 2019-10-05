Football Friday Night: Week 7

Sports

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Games

  • Midland Valley: 21 Airport: 24
  • Barnwell: 35 Allendale-Fairfax: 0
  • Hunter-Kinard-Tyler: 12 Blackville-Hilda: 38
  • North Augusta: 14 Brookland-Cayce: 41
  • McCormick: 41 Dixie: 14
  • Fox Creek: 17 Ninety-Six: 7
  • Denmark-Olar: 20 Ridge Spring-Monetta: 30
  • Silver Bluff: 0 Saluda: 55
  • Aiken: 0 South Aiken: 42
  • Edisto: 0 Strom Thurmond: 34
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 28 Wade Hampton: 35
  • Williston-Elko: 16 Wagener-Salley: 54

Georgia Games

  • Greenbrier: 6 ARC: 13
  • Statesboro: 21 Burke County: 47
  • Cross Creek: Westside:
  • Thomson: 13 Lee County: 55
  • Swainsboro: 14 Metter: 7
  • East Laurens: 14 Washington County: 68
  • Butler: 12 Harlem: 41
  • Laney: 12 Glenn Hills: 0
  • Hephzibah: 28 Jefferson County: 44
  • Josey: 26 Screven County: 60
  • Glascock County: 13 Thomas Jefferson Academy: 35
  • Aquinas: 46 Georgia Military College: 13
  • Jenkins County: 32 Wheeler County: 7
  • Lincoln County: 31 Washington-Wilkes: 6
  • Warren County: 34 Greene County: 8

Private School Games

  • Augusta Prep: 0 Bethlehem Christian: 65
  • Westminster: 35 Holy Spirit Prep: 14
  • Edmund Burke: 6 St. Andrews: 24
  • Hammond: 47 Augusta Christian: 0
  • Calhoun Academy: 0 Wardlaw: 36
  • Brentwood: 52 Memorial Day: 12

Top Plays

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story