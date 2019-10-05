Football Friday Night: Week 7

South Carolina Games
- Midland Valley: 21 Airport: 24
- Barnwell: 35 Allendale-Fairfax: 0
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler: 12 Blackville-Hilda: 38
- North Augusta: 14 Brookland-Cayce: 41
- McCormick: 41 Dixie: 14
- Fox Creek: 17 Ninety-Six: 7
- Denmark-Olar: 20 Ridge Spring-Monetta: 30
- Silver Bluff: 0 Saluda: 55
- Aiken: 0 South Aiken: 42
- Edisto: 0 Strom Thurmond: 34
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 28 Wade Hampton: 35
- Williston-Elko: 16 Wagener-Salley: 54
Georgia Games
- Greenbrier: 6 ARC: 13
- Statesboro: 21 Burke County: 47
- Cross Creek: Westside:
- Thomson: 13 Lee County: 55
- Swainsboro: 14 Metter: 7
- East Laurens: 14 Washington County: 68
- Butler: 12 Harlem: 41
- Laney: 12 Glenn Hills: 0
- Hephzibah: 28 Jefferson County: 44
- Josey: 26 Screven County: 60
- Glascock County: 13 Thomas Jefferson Academy: 35
- Aquinas: 46 Georgia Military College: 13
- Jenkins County: 32 Wheeler County: 7
- Lincoln County: 31 Washington-Wilkes: 6
- Warren County: 34 Greene County: 8
Private School Games
- Augusta Prep: 0 Bethlehem Christian: 65
- Westminster: 35 Holy Spirit Prep: 14
- Edmund Burke: 6 St. Andrews: 24
- Hammond: 47 Augusta Christian: 0
- Calhoun Academy: 0 Wardlaw: 36
- Brentwood: 52 Memorial Day: 12
Top Plays