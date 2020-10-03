Football Friday Night Week 5

Georgia Games
- Strong Rock Christian: 14 , Aquinas: 35
- Harlem: 42 , Lincoln County: 27
- Elbert County: 7 , Washington-Wilkes: 42
- Glascock County: , Warren County:
- ECI: 14 , Screven County: 18
- Claxton: 28 , Jenkins County: 12
- Butler: 14 , Jefferson County: 22
- Loganville: 20 , Greenbrier: 28
- Grovetown: 7 , SE Bulloch: 20
- Lakeside: 7 , Morgan County: 41
- Greater Atlanta Christian: 55 , Burke County: 28
- Laney: 48 , Glenn Hills: 0
- ARC: 21, Vidalia: 33
- Swainsboro: 14 , Dublin: 42
- Westside: 14 , Putnam County: 37
- Washington: 17 , Evans: 7
South Carolina Games
- Williston-Elko: 32 , Ridge Spring-Monetta: 6
- Blackville-Hilda: 42, Wagener-Salley: 0
- Allendale-Fairfax: 34 , Bowman: 6
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt: Branchville:
- McCormick: 56 Calhoun Falls: 6
- North Augusta: 41 Airport: 6
- South Aiken: 31, White Knoll: 6
- Strom Thurmond: 42 Brookland Cayce: 28
- Fox Creek: 0 , Gilbert: 43
Private School Games
- Brentwood: 41 , Thomas Jefferson: 0
- Augusta Prep: 20 , John Hancock: 13
- Westminster: 6 Westwood: 45
- Augusta Christian: 42 Wilson Hall: 7
- Wardlaw: 0 Palmetto Christian: 56