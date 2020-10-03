Football Friday Night Week 5

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC) extended its longest home winning streak in school history to 25 with a 42-17 victory in its first clash with Miami (3-1, 2-1 ACC) in Death Valley since 2010. In addition, the Tigers increased their FBS-record Saturday winning streak to 47. Clemson’s defense kept the Hurricanes offense in check all night, allowing only 210 yards, while the offense piled up 550.

Trevor Lawrence was 29-41 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns and Travis Etienne ran for 149 yards and two scores and caught a game-high eight passes for 73 yards. In the process, he extended his school-record for 100-yard rushing games to 19 and became the first non-kicker in ACC history to score 400 points.