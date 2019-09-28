Football Friday Night: Week 6

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
FFN--LOGOb_51759

Georgia Games

  • Baldwin: 40 Greenbrier: 14
  • Thomson: 12 Grovetown: 16
  • Emerald: 7 Lakeside: 42
  • Burke County: Effingham County:
  • Glenn Hills: Hephzibah:
  • Harlem: 32 Jefferson County: 42
  • Westside: 49 Josey: 0
  • Screven County: 34 Laney: 6
  • ECI: Jenkins County:
  • Washington-Wilkes: Hancock Central:
  • Lincoln County: 41 Warren County: 14

South Carolina Games

  • Calhoun County: Bamberg-Ehrhardt:
  • North: Denmark-Olar:
  • Crescent: 0 Fox Creek: 26
  • Estill: Hunter-Kinard-Tyler:
  • Barnwell: 49 Midland Valley: 7
  • Strom Thurmond: 25 North Augusta: 16
  • Silver Bluff: Swansea:
  • Blackville-Hilda: 12 Wagener-Salley: 49
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta: Williston-Elko:
  • Eau Claire: Allendale-Fairfax:
  • Saluda: 13 Southside Christian: 16

Private Schools

  • Bulloch: Augusta Prep:
  • St. Andrews: 21 Brentwood: 55
  • Briarwood: 35 Robert Toombs: 7
  • Memorial Day: Edmund Burke:
  • Thomas Jefferson: Century Fellow:
  • Wardlaw: 48 King Academy: 0
  • Augusta Christian: 25 Heathwood Hall: 27
  • Solid Rock: Westminster:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story