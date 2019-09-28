Football Friday Night: Week 6

Georgia Games
- Baldwin: 40 Greenbrier: 14
- Thomson: 12 Grovetown: 16
- Emerald: 7 Lakeside: 42
- Burke County: Effingham County:
- Glenn Hills: Hephzibah:
- Harlem: 32 Jefferson County: 42
- Westside: 49 Josey: 0
- Screven County: 34 Laney: 6
- ECI: Jenkins County:
- Washington-Wilkes: Hancock Central:
- Lincoln County: 41 Warren County: 14
South Carolina Games
- Calhoun County: Bamberg-Ehrhardt:
- North: Denmark-Olar:
- Crescent: 0 Fox Creek: 26
- Estill: Hunter-Kinard-Tyler:
- Barnwell: 49 Midland Valley: 7
- Strom Thurmond: 25 North Augusta: 16
- Silver Bluff: Swansea:
- Blackville-Hilda: 12 Wagener-Salley: 49
- Ridge Spring-Monetta: Williston-Elko:
- Eau Claire: Allendale-Fairfax:
- Saluda: 13 Southside Christian: 16
Private Schools
- Bulloch: Augusta Prep:
- St. Andrews: 21 Brentwood: 55
- Briarwood: 35 Robert Toombs: 7
- Memorial Day: Edmund Burke:
- Thomas Jefferson: Century Fellow:
- Wardlaw: 48 King Academy: 0
- Augusta Christian: 25 Heathwood Hall: 27
- Solid Rock: Westminster: