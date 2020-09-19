Football Friday Night | Week 3

Sports

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Football Friday Night Part 1

  • Thomson: 28 , Washington County: 14
  • Statesboro: 12 , Swainsboro: 6
  • Harlem: 0 , Evans: 35
  • Laney: 2 , Grovetown: 6

Football Friday Night Part 2

  • Jenkins County: 6 , Aquinas: 28
  • Westside: 7 , Lincoln County: 6
  • Cross Creek: 0 , Washington-Wilkes: 50
  • Vadalia: 8 , Emanuel County Institute: 14
  • Heathwood Hall: 16 , Augusta Christian: 45
  • Augusta Prep: 27 , Glascock County: 29
  • Westminster: 13 , Monsignor Donovan: 32
  • Briarwood: 14 , Brentwood: 33
  • Edmund Burke Academy: 20, Thomas Jefferson: 39

Game Night Live

Powerade Top Plays of Week 3

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories