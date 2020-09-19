Football Friday Night | Week 3

(COLUMBIA, S.C. - Gamecocks Athletics) - Collin Hill will be the starting quarterback when the South Carolina Gamecocks open the 2020 football season against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 26, head coach Will Muschamp announced today.

Hill, a graduate transfer from Colorado State University, edged out sophomore incumbent Ryan Hilinski for the starting nod. The 6-4, 222-pounder has appeared in 18 games including 11 starts during his career while battling through three ACL injuries. While playing quarterback for the Rams, he completed 263-of-433 passes for 3,323 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has logged five career 300-yard passing games.