Football Friday Night | Week 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Football Friday Night week two.
Georgia Games
- Thomson: 24 , Grovetown: 14
- Swainsboro: 20 , Washington County: 14
- ARC: 42 , Glenn Hills: 0
- Greenbrier: 29 , Harlem: 22
- Warren County: 18 , Westside: 6
- Savannah Christian: 26 , Screven County: 7
- Hephzibah: 13 , Evans: 38
- Aquinas: 68 , Cross Creek: 0
- Emanuel County Institute: , Savannah Country Day: Canceled
- Telfair County: 30 , Jenkins County: 14
- Wheeler County: 32 , Glascock County: 0
Private School Games
- Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics (GSIC): 0 , Augusta Prep: 41
- Solid Rock: , Westminster: Canceled
- Thomas Jefferson: 46 , Robert Toombs Academy: 6
- Augusta Christian: 51 , Greenwood Christian: 14
- Brentwood: 43 , John Milledge: 7
- Gatewood: 35 , Edmund Burke: 0
- Andrew Jackson: 44 , Wardlaw Academy: 14
- Holly Hill: , Jefferson Davis Academy: Canceled
