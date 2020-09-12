Football Friday Night | Week 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Football Friday Night week two.

Georgia Games

  • Thomson: 24 , Grovetown: 14
  • Swainsboro: 20 , Washington County: 14
  • ARC: 42 , Glenn Hills: 0
  • Greenbrier: 29 , Harlem: 22
  • Warren County: 18 , Westside: 6
  • Savannah Christian: 26 , Screven County: 7
  • Hephzibah: 13 , Evans: 38
  • Aquinas: 68 , Cross Creek: 0
  • Emanuel County Institute: , Savannah Country Day: Canceled
  • Telfair County: 30 , Jenkins County: 14
  • Wheeler County: 32 , Glascock County: 0

Private School Games

  • Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics (GSIC): 0 , Augusta Prep: 41
  • Solid Rock: , Westminster: Canceled
  • Thomas Jefferson: 46 , Robert Toombs Academy: 6
  • Augusta Christian: 51 , Greenwood Christian: 14
  • Brentwood: 43 , John Milledge: 7
  • Gatewood: 35 , Edmund Burke: 0
  • Andrew Jackson: 44 , Wardlaw Academy: 14
  • Holly Hill: , Jefferson Davis Academy: Canceled

Game Night Live and Highlights

