Football Friday Night | Week 14

Sports

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out Week 14 of a condensed version of Football Friday Night as Brendan Robertson and Colin Cody bring you scores and highlights from area playoff games.

Georgia Games

Johns Creek 45, Evans 14

Ringold 7, Thomson 14 (Thomson host Appling County next round)

Stephens County 24, Burke County 41(Burke County at Carver, Atlanta next round)

Westside 17, South Atlanta 22

Columbia 14, Swainsboro 41 (Swainsboro hosts Northeast next round)

Lincoln County 27, Irwin 51

ECI 10, Macon County 42

Washington-Wilkes 28, Brooks County 61

Warren County 32, Pelham 7 (warren County hosts Brooke County next round)

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES

John Hancock 0, Thomas Jefferson 28

Briarwood 20, Edmund Burke 21

Brentwood 49, Robert Toombs 20

Augusta Prep 7, Terrell Academy 37

Westminster 14, Windsor Academy 42 (GISA 8-man state championship)

Georgia Games Part 2 & South Carolina Scores

Silver Bluff 56, Cheraw 14

Barnwell 42, Philip Simmons 27

Silver Bluff vs Barnwell in 2A Lower State Finals on Friday, November 26

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 33, Baptist Hill 6

CE Murray vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt in 1A Lower State Finals on Friday, November 26

Ridge Spring-Monetta 16, Lamar 36

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories