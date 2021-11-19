Football Friday Night | Week 14

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out Week 14 of a condensed version of Football Friday Night as Brendan Robertson and Colin Cody bring you scores and highlights from area playoff games.
Georgia Games
Johns Creek 45, Evans 14
Ringold 7, Thomson 14 (Thomson host Appling County next round)
Stephens County 24, Burke County 41(Burke County at Carver, Atlanta next round)
Westside 17, South Atlanta 22
Columbia 14, Swainsboro 41 (Swainsboro hosts Northeast next round)
Lincoln County 27, Irwin 51
ECI 10, Macon County 42
Washington-Wilkes 28, Brooks County 61
Warren County 32, Pelham 7 (warren County hosts Brooke County next round)
PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES
John Hancock 0, Thomas Jefferson 28
Briarwood 20, Edmund Burke 21
Brentwood 49, Robert Toombs 20
Augusta Prep 7, Terrell Academy 37
Westminster 14, Windsor Academy 42 (GISA 8-man state championship)
Georgia Games Part 2 & South Carolina Scores
Silver Bluff 56, Cheraw 14
Barnwell 42, Philip Simmons 27
Silver Bluff vs Barnwell in 2A Lower State Finals on Friday, November 26
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 33, Baptist Hill 6
CE Murray vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt in 1A Lower State Finals on Friday, November 26
Ridge Spring-Monetta 16, Lamar 36