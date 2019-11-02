Football Friday Night: Week 11

South Carolina Games:
- North Augusta: 49 Aiken: 0
- Midland Valley: 6 South Aiken: 38
- Barnwell: 21 Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 6
- Silver Bluff: 21 Fox Creek: 9
- Wagner-Salley: 36 Estill: 0
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler: R.S.-Monetta:
- Ware Shoals: McCormick:
- Blackville-Hilda: North:
- Batesburg-Leesville: Saluda:
- Denmark-Olar: 14 Williston-Elko: 34
- Allendale-Fairfax: Woodland:
Georgia Games:
- Evans: Alcovy:
- Aquinas: 17 Warren County: 27
- Heritage: 6 Grovetown: 9
- Lakeside: 17 Greenbrier: 0
- Thomson: 21 Burke County: 34
- Cross Creek: 6 ARC: 17
- Swainsboro: 6 Jeff Davis: 34
- N.E. Macon: Washington County:
- Butler: Laney:
- Glenn Hills: 0 Screven County: 42
- Josey: 0 Hephzibah: 20
- Westside: 7 Jefferson County: 34
- Warren County: Aquinas:
- John Hancock: Glascock County:
- Greene County: 7 Washington-Wilkes: 34
- Hancock Central: Lincoln County:
Private School Games:
- Brentwood: Edmund Burke:
- St. Andrews: Briarwood:
- Augusta Christian: Pinewood:
- Richard Winn: 40 Wardlaw: 28
- Calhoun Academy: Jefferson Davis:
- Thomas Jefferson: Augusta Prep: