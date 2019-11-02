Football Friday Night: Week 11

Sports

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
FFN--LOGOb_51759

South Carolina Games:

  • North Augusta: 49 Aiken: 0
  • Midland Valley: 6 South Aiken: 38
  • Barnwell: 21 Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 6
  • Silver Bluff: 21 Fox Creek: 9
  • Wagner-Salley: 36 Estill: 0
  • Hunter-Kinard-Tyler: R.S.-Monetta:
  • Ware Shoals: McCormick:
  • Blackville-Hilda: North:
  • Batesburg-Leesville: Saluda:
  • Denmark-Olar: 14 Williston-Elko: 34
  • Allendale-Fairfax: Woodland:

Georgia Games:

  • Evans: Alcovy:
  • Aquinas: 17 Warren County: 27
  • Heritage: 6 Grovetown: 9
  • Lakeside: 17 Greenbrier: 0
  • Thomson: 21 Burke County: 34
  • Cross Creek: 6 ARC: 17
  • Swainsboro: 6 Jeff Davis: 34
  • N.E. Macon: Washington County:
  • Butler: Laney:
  • Glenn Hills: 0 Screven County: 42
  • Josey: 0 Hephzibah: 20
  • Westside: 7 Jefferson County: 34
  • Warren County: Aquinas:
  • John Hancock: Glascock County:
  • Greene County: 7 Washington-Wilkes: 34
  • Hancock Central: Lincoln County:

Private School Games:

  • Brentwood: Edmund Burke:
  • St. Andrews: Briarwood:
  • Augusta Christian: Pinewood:
  • Richard Winn: 40 Wardlaw: 28
  • Calhoun Academy: Jefferson Davis:
  • Thomas Jefferson: Augusta Prep:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story