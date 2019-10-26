Football Friday Night: Week 10

South Carolina Games

  • Saluda: 20 Abbeville: 48
  • Whale Branch: 7 Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 14
  • Woodland: 0 Barnwell: 48
  • Fox Creek: 13 Batesburg-Leesville: 55
  • Williston-Elko: 15 Blackville-Hilda: 38
  • Aiken: 7 Brookland-Cayce: 45
  • Wagener-Salley: 48 Denmark-Olar: 12
  • North Augusta: 35 Midland Valley: 13
  • Strom Thurmond: 42 Pelion: 0
  • Estill: 10 Ridge Spring-Monetta: 38
  • Ninety-Six: 29 Silver Bluff: 28
  • Airport: 17 South Aiken: 16
  • McCormick: 44 Whitmire: 46

Georgia Games

  • Greenbrier: 15 Evans: 46
  • Grovetown: 13 Lakeside: 18
  • Baldwin: 44 Burke County: 30
  • Cross Creek: 0 Thomson: 44
  • Screven County: 26 Butler: 20
  • Westside: 8 Glenn Hills: 3
  • Hephzibah: 29 Laney: 6
  • Washington County: 65 Southwest: 22
  • Green County: 0 Aquinas: 41
  • Cross Keys: 12 Glascock County: 45
  • GMC: 2 Lincoln County: 45
  • Hancock Central: 8 Warren County: 50
  • Vidalia: 9 Swainsboro: 21

Georgia Games Continued & Private Schools

  • Briarwood: 27 Brentwood: 45
  • Wardlaw: 60 Laurens: 28
  • First Baptist: 35 Augusta Christian: 22
  • Augusta Prep: 13 Westfield: 43
  • Thomas Jefferson: 33 Monsignor Donovan: 13
  • Westminster: 42 Windsor Academy: 6

