Florida Atlantic postpones Georgia Southern game over COVID-19 outbreak

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s Saturday home game against Florida Atlantic has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
GS officials say they got word Monday night that the game could be postponed due to the virus. Friday, after additional testing and contact tracing, Florida Atlantic made the final decision.
“We’re beyond disappointed we won’t be able to play this home game, but this is an evolving situation that changes week to week, day to day,” said GS Director of Athletics Jared Benko. “We know first-hand how hard it is to play a game with a large number of players unavailable.”
The game was set to air on ESPN. Officials say the schools will work to reschedule the game for later in the season.
The Eagles are turning their attention now to their game against No. 19 Louisiana on Sept. 26.
