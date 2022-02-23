AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Westside Patriots senior class were the catalyst for their success that led to a 9-win season in 2021.

The senior class headlined by Coastal Carolina commit Kaleb Hutchinson, who committed to play in Conway in June. Now five more seniors sign their letter of intent to play football at the next level.

Running back Xavier Green who rushed for more than one thousand yards and 17 touchdowns signs with Methodist University.

Jeff Hayes and Rakeem Blount will both be heading to Gordon State next season. In only one season at Westside, Tim Hill earned a scholarship to Lagrange College.

Defensive lineman Charles Phillips will take the junior college route and play Ramah Juco Academy.