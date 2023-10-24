AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Five Augusta-area softball teams have earned their way to the Georgia High School Association state tournaments in Columbus, Ga. The double-elimination tournament begins on Wednesday, October 25. You can find the complete brackets here.

Below are the opening matchups for all five.

6A

Grovetown vs Newnan at 1:00 PM

3A

Harlem vs Gordon Lee at 3:00 PM

1A DII

Glascock County vs Wilcox County at 11:00 AM

Emanuel County vs Ga. Military at 3:00 PM

Washington-Wilkes vs Telfair County at 3:00 PM