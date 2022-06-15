NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Ashton Eubanks of Lexington, South Carolina will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Vaughn Taylor AJGA Championship Thursday at Mount Vintage Golf Club in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Eubanks shot a second-round 75 during Wednesday’s second round to maintain his overnight lead over a group of three. The top local golfer continued to be Augusta’s Hamilton Coleman, a 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finalist. Coleman shot 76 on Wednesday to sit three off of the lead at 1-over-par.

On the girls’ side, Clairey Lin of Palos Verdes Estates, California leads by four at +1 after carding a 76 on Wednesday.

The final group will tee of Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.