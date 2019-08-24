FFN 2019: Week 1

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – All of the highlights from around the very rainy CSRA on week 1 of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Games

Saluda V Strom Thurmond: This game was suspended by lightning at the end of the 3rd quarter and will resume Saturday at 10:00 A.M. with the Rebels leading 14-8.

Barnwell v Williston Elko: Both teams managed to get some scores in, but has been postponed to Saturday due to weather.

Lakeside v Midland Valley: Shortly after that the game went into a rain delay it was eventually called. They will reschedule for Saturday

South Aiken v Greenwood: Greenwood wins with 21 while South Aiken loses with 2

Pelion v Wagner Salley: Wagner-Salley wins with 46 while Pelion loses with 2

Batesburg Leesville v Ridge Spring Monetta: Monetta wins with 21-0

SEGMENT 2: Georgia games:

Aquinas v Laney: The game is rescheduled for Saturday at 2:00 P.M. at Aquinas. Admission is free.

ARC v Hephzibah: canceled due to weather

Josey v Cross Creek: rescheduled for Monday at 6:30 P.M.

Evans v Effingham: Evans wins with 18 while Effingham loses with 15

Screven County v Bluffton: Screven wins with 44 while Bluffton loses with 41

Jefferson County v Swainsboro: rescheduled for Monday at 6:00 P.M.

RECAP: Many football games all over the CSRA have been canceled or rescheduled.

