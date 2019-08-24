FFN 2019: Week 1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – All of the highlights from around the very rainy CSRA on week 1 of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Games

  • Saluda V Strom Thurmond: This game was suspended by lightning at the end of the 3rd quarter and will resume Saturday at 10:00 A.M. with the Rebels leading 14-8.
  • Barnwell v Williston Elko: Both teams managed to get some scores in, but has been postponed to Saturday due to weather.
  • Lakeside v Midland Valley: Shortly after that the game went into a rain delay it was eventually called. They will reschedule for Saturday
  • South Aiken v Greenwood: Greenwood wins with 21 while South Aiken loses with 2
  • Pelion v Wagner Salley: Wagner-Salley wins with 46 while Pelion loses with 2
  • Batesburg Leesville v Ridge Spring Monetta: Monetta wins with 21-0

SEGMENT 2: Georgia games:

  • Aquinas v Laney: The game is rescheduled for Saturday at 2:00 P.M. at Aquinas. Admission is free.
  • ARC v Hephzibah: canceled due to weather
  • Josey v Cross Creek: rescheduled for Monday at 6:30 P.M.
  • Evans v Effingham: Evans wins with 18 while Effingham loses with 15
  • Screven County v Bluffton: Screven wins with 44 while Bluffton loses with 41
  • Jefferson County v Swainsboro: rescheduled for Monday at 6:00 P.M.

RECAP: Many football games all over the CSRA have been canceled or rescheduled.

Below is a list of rescheduled/canceled games and final scores:

  • Aquinas at Laney was rescheduled for August 24th at 2 P.M. at Aquinas. Admission is free.
  • Josey at Cross Creek has been rescheduled for Monday at 6:30 P.M.
  • ARC at Hephzibah has been canceled and will not be made up.
  • North Augusta at Thomson has been postponed to Monday at 7:00 P.M.
  • Swainsboro at Jefferson County has been rescheduled for Monday at 6:00 P.M.
  • South Aiken :2 vs. Greenwood:21
  • Augusta Christian: 21 vs. Augusta Prep: 0
  • Wagner-Salley: 46 vs. Pelion: 2
  • Bethune-Bowman: 14 VS. Blackville-Hilda: 36
  • Strom Thurmond Vs. Saluda will resume at 10:A.M. with Rebels leading at 14-8.
  • Batesburg-Leesville: 0 VS. Ridge Spring-Monetta: 21 game was called in the third quarter.
  • Richmond Hill : 44 VS. Grovetown: 0
  • Briarwood:39 Vs. CFCA: 6
  • Williston-Elko: 14 Vs. Barnwell: 28 The game will resume Saturday at 10:00 A.M.
  • Midland Valley: 0 Vs. Lakeside: 3 was delayed after the first quarter and will not be rescheduled.
  • Chester: 52 VS. Aiken: 6
  • Effingham County: 15 VS. Evans: 18
  • Jenkins County: 6 Vs. Windsor Forrest: 14
  • Abbeville: 10 VS. Lincoln County: 7
  • Screven County: 41 VS. Bluffton: 41 tied at overtime
  • Glascock County: 0 Vs. Georgia Military College: 21

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story