FFN 2019: Week 1

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – All of the highlights from around the very rainy CSRA on week 1 of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Games
SEGMENT 2: Georgia games:
RECAP: Many football games all over the CSRA have been canceled or rescheduled.
Below is a list of rescheduled/canceled games and final scores:
- Aquinas at Laney was rescheduled for August 24th at 2 P.M. at Aquinas. Admission is free.
- Josey at Cross Creek has been rescheduled for Monday at 6:30 P.M.
- ARC at Hephzibah has been canceled and will not be made up.
- North Augusta at Thomson has been postponed to Monday at 7:00 P.M.
- Swainsboro at Jefferson County has been rescheduled for Monday at 6:00 P.M.
- South Aiken :2 vs. Greenwood:21
- Augusta Christian: 21 vs. Augusta Prep: 0
- Wagner-Salley: 46 vs. Pelion: 2
- Bethune-Bowman: 14 VS. Blackville-Hilda: 36
- Strom Thurmond Vs. Saluda will resume at 10:A.M. with Rebels leading at 14-8.
- Batesburg-Leesville: 0 VS. Ridge Spring-Monetta: 21 game was called in the third quarter.
- Richmond Hill : 44 VS. Grovetown: 0
- Briarwood:39 Vs. CFCA: 6
- Williston-Elko: 14 Vs. Barnwell: 28 The game will resume Saturday at 10:00 A.M.
- Midland Valley: 0 Vs. Lakeside: 3 was delayed after the first quarter and will not be rescheduled.
- Chester: 52 VS. Aiken: 6
- Effingham County: 15 VS. Evans: 18
- Jenkins County: 6 Vs. Windsor Forrest: 14
- Abbeville: 10 VS. Lincoln County: 7
- Screven County: 41 VS. Bluffton: 41 tied at overtime
- Glascock County: 0 Vs. Georgia Military College: 21