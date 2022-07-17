AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta native Fernando “El Terrible” Bunch defends his NBA Super Featherweight belt and improves his boxing record to 13-0 after defeating Michael Gaxiola by unanimous decision in a six round bout.

” It’s amazing I’m so grateful I thank God I thank my city I love putting my city on my back and putting all the pressure on under the lights it’s amazing,” said Bunch.

Gaxiola, who was a late addition to the fight card falls to record of 4-35. Though his record doesn’t reflect his skill and toughness in the ring, it was his heart that carried him to the end. With little time to prepare for his new opponent, Bunch had to pivot in preparation and execute a new plan.

“You always got to adapt that’s what a champion is. Champions aren’t always the strongest and the fastest, champions are the ones that can adapt and that’s what we had to do tonight,” said Bunch.

Fernando’s will take a week off for recovery before he and his coac, hall of fame boxer Roy Jones Jr. return to camp in preparation for his 14th professional fight.