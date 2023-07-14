The fundamentals of football, fun, lots of water breaks and pizza were all on the agenda at Fort Gordon’s youth athletic facility where Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Alger hosted a football camp for 150 kids from military families.

“It’s game changer, to be honest, I think, because as a kid, you look up to these stars and then boom, then as me doing it, it’s just just making all these kids smile,” said Allgeier when asked about hosting the kids camp. “When I came in, all the kids were screaming. I was like, wow. It’s crazy because I like just making their day,” added Allgeier.

Allgeier is coming off a stellar rookie season in the NFL, becoming the first Falcons player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season since Devonta Freeman in 2016. Allgeier’s 1,0035 rushing yards set the Falcons single-season rookie record for most rushing yards in a season.

Hosting the camp for military families and their children had extra meaning for Allgeier. His grandfather, who served in the Navy, has had a big impact on his life.

“That’s the biggest thing, I think. I just respect anyone in the military, you know, that serve like this. The least I can do is just to serve their kids and be here when they’re serving our country is just such, such a great thing, you know. I’m so, so grateful for them,” said Allgeier.

Hosting the camp at Ft. Gordon meant a lot to those who serve and their families. “For me, I feel like there’s no better family to be a part of than the military,” said Richmond County teacher Britney Andrews. “And it’s there’s always so many rewarding opportunities. And I feel like whenever people give back, it makes us feel proud. And the sacrifices that we’re making all worthwhile,” added Andrews. Her six year-old son Akeem spent the day having fun and making friends. Army veteran Chris Sommerville was there to watch his son, who hopes to one day play in the NFL. “So my goal is for him to understand that this could be him next and he’s learning new skills and he can take that back to his team for next season,” said Sommerville.

The kids heard lectures and got hands on instruction at skill stations from Allgeier and other coaches on a hot day in Augusta. “Just experiencing football and meeting Tyler, like, ever since I was, I don’t know, born, I’ve been a Falcons fan with my dad and it’s just amazing being here in the Georgia sun. I love it,” said 12 year-old Falcons fan Brody Tucker.

The kids were treated to a pizza party after the camp.

The Falcons open mini camp on July 25.