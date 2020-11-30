Falcons out perform Raiders in 43-6 victory

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (43) hits Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Carr through an interception on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) – Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and the Atlanta Falcons thoroughly dominated Derek Carr and the bumbling Las Vegas Raiders 43-6. The Raiders lost their second in a row and looked very much like a pretender in the AFC playoff race. Las Vegas produced a listless, mistake-filled performance against an Atlanta team that’s playing out the season under an interim coach. Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times and delivering the pick that Jones returned for his fifth career TD.

