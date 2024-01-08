ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith has been fired by the Atlanta Falcons after completing his third straight losing season.

Smith inherited a rebuilding project in his first NFL head coaching job and failed to lift the Falcons from their playoff drought.

The 41-year-old son of FedEx founder Fred Smith went 7-10 in each of his three seasons.

Atlanta closed the season with an ugly 48-17 loss at New Orleans, its second consecutive lopsided defeat.

That sealed Smith’s fate. He was hired by the Falcons in 2021 after a decade-long stint as an assistant with the Tennessee Titans in which he moved up to offensive coordinator.