Evans High School senior Tyson Riley signs his letter of intent to continue his education and track career at USC at Beaufort. Riley hold the Knights 200 meter sprint record with a time of 21.99.

Though he did not get the opportunity to run his final year of track, he has cut his 100 meter time down to 10.8 and hopes to help his new team on the track next season.

“It was the best program and they are going to make me get faster, so I’m ready to go there and work,” said Riley.