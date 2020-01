Vernon "The Viper" Forrest will be inducted into the NFC Georgia Boxing Hall of Fame at the Saturday, January 18 (4 pm) awards banquet at Hoyles Kitchen + Bar Marietta. Forest held multiple world titles in two weight classes from 2002 - 2003 and 2007 - 2009.

A native of Augusta, Georgia, Vernon began boxing at the age of 9 and had an amateur record of 225-16 and was a member of the 1992 United States Olympic Team.