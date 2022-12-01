The Evans Lady Knights will take on East Coweta in the quarterfinals of the GHSA girls flag football playoffs after wins in the first and second rounds. Evans will host East Coweta at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 1 for a spot in the semifinals.

Evans beat Newton 19-0 in the first round on Tuesday, November 29, and followed it up with a second round 19-0 win over Villa Rica in round two later that night.

Lakeside beat Rockdale 32-0, before falling to St. Pius in round two 7-6. Greenbrier beat Woodland 19-0 in round one, but fell to Lithia Springs 6-0 in round two. Grovetown was eliminated in the first round by Heritage, 13-7.