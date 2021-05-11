Evans High School duo wins GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship

The first GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship, presented by Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance, was held May 8, 2021 at Lake Lanier.  Congratulations to the inaugural state champions Jayden Faulkner and Davis Madden of Evans High School with a five-bass catch of 20 lbs. 3 oz.  A total of 68 boats made the finals from four qualifying tournaments held in January, February, March and April.

Top 10 Boats 
 Team                                                        School                         Weight

1. Jayden Faulkner-Davis Madden           Evans                           20-03

2. Tanner Hadden-Tyler Starkey               Greenbrier                    18-02

3. Chase Mason-Jonathon Garbacz        West Forsyth               17-03

4. Jeremy Zyck-Jack Thurmond              South Forsyth              16-14

5. Mara Anderson-Presley Tillman           Appling County           15-12

6. Brock Lewis-Gage Sellars                     Bainbridge                     15-11  

7. Jacob Hodge-Henry Garrett                 Greenbrier                     15-02

8. Bowynn Brown-Shane Dill                     Bainbridge                    14-15

9. Jordan Brewer-Matson Grose              Fellowship Christian    14-13

10. Jacob Brightwell-Hunter Horne          Colquitt County            14-09

