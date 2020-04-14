Eureka Earth images help golf fans relive 2019 Masters Tournament

Easter Sunday was originally scheduled as the final round of the 2020 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, but in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 the annual tournament postponed until the week of November 9th.

With fans needing their golf fix, images taken a year ago of the massive galleries during the 2019 Masters final round by David Dobbins owner of Eureka Earth, an aerial intelligence company, helped relive the moment Tiger Woods earned his fifth Green Jacket.

“I saw people in here crying,” said James Dent, golf pro at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course.

Dent has followed Tiger Woods closely since his first Masters win in 1997, and says his 2019 finish is one he’ll always remember.

“You know what he went through with his injuries, and all the family stuff, but to come back and then to actually win a major – that was huge,” Dent added.

Sunday morning, Dobbins decided to return to the sky once again, to capture the difference a year makes. Shooting images of empty grandstands, without any PGA Tour pros or patrons. The lack of an April Masters was even felt outside of the walls of the Augusta National.

Augusta native Brandon Williams said, “I was born and raised here, so seeing the city like really quiet and completely empty-like, that was crazy.”

Usually the day after the final round, residents and businesses would be exhaling as things return to normal, but now they wait patiently for fall with hope that “A Tradition Unlike Any Other” returns.