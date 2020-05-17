ESPN Analyst raises money in 24-hour free throw competition

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WJBF) – Espn commentator and Analyst Debbie Antonelli set the bar high for herself a year ago, in the first ever ’24-Hours Nothing But Net’ fundraiser as she made 94 percent of the shots she took, raise over $85,000 for the South Carolina Special Olympics.

Her middle son, Frankie who has down syndrome, is a Special Olympic athlete and is a senior at Clemson. Debbie is motivated even more this year to surpass what she did a year ago, because of the thought that athletes like her son will be overlooked once the Coronavirus pandemic has passed.

“This is an effort for people to raise some money to give people with disabilities a chance to compete and train, just like all the other athletes and when we come out of Coronavirus,” said Antonelli.

Debbie has raised her goal to $100,000 this year in support of the South Carolina Special Olympics progam.

Click the link below if you’d like to cheer on Debbie or donate.

https://www.classy.org/give/201215/#!/donation/checkout