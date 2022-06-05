AUGUSTA, GA – After a two year hiatus, the even honoring Eric Smalls, a nine year old child who was killed in a car accident in 2015.

The Eric Smalls Memorial Tournament made it’s return at Augusta Prep, drawing more than 50 travel basketball teams from South Carolina and Georgia to the CSRA.

Smalls’ mother, Frankie Simons who founded the tournament to honor her son, is grateful that the community has continued to support her cause in remembering her son.

” It was always a hope but I did think that we did have an angel over us that loved basketball that is looking out for other kids like him, that love to run, skip, jump and play. I’m quite sure he is smiling in heaven today that kids in the CSRA can play some basketball and kick off this summer with some good competition,” said Simon.