AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University men’s basketball coach Dip Metress has devoted his professional life to the game of basketball. So it is no surprise his daughter Elizabeth shares his same passion for the game. Now, she will begin her professional career as the director of women’s basketball operations at Coastal Carolina University under new head coach Kevin Pederson.

Metress came to Conway, South Carolina after spending five years working with the Georgia Bulldogs women’s basketball program as both a student manager and graduate assistant coach. She began her career as a student manager in 2017 until 2020 when she was promoted to a graduate assistant coach.

She spent many summers working her dad’s basketball camp at Augusta University and enjoyed a successful playing career at Grovetown High School. Dip Metress, who just wrapped up his 18th season at the helm of the Jaguars, recalls taking her to her first game when she was just four weeks old.

“She’s kind of come full circle in this basketball world,” said Dip. “She always wanted tp pursue this dream of coaching basketball, despite my arguments sometimes to don’t do this. But she’s definitely pursuing something she loves. And coaching is very hard, because you don’t know when your opportunity is going to come about.”

Dip laughed when he mentioned that Elizabeth will officially move out of the house on Monday. But before that, there are some rites of passage left to enjoy in Athens, Georgia. “She graduates Thursday, and will walk across the stage at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday,” added Dip. “She’s already started working in Myrtle Beach. It’s an unbelievable opportunity at 23 years-old to be on the staff with a new coach and a great, growing university.”

Elizabeth Metress holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education and a minor in sport management along with a master’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Georgia.

Dip Metress will hold his annual kids basketball camp at Augusta University from June 20-24.



