ELITE EIGHT BOUND: Augusta Jaguars capture NCAA Regional Championship

ANDERSON, SC. –The Augusta University women’s volleyball team continues its historic run after defeating Lenoir-Rhyne 3-2 in the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship. The Jaguars will advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The 2021 NCAA National Championships will be held in Tampa Dec 9-11.



Four different Jags carded double-digit kills. Augusta was led by Chloe Allen and Kylie Martin . Each posted double-doubles. Allen tallied 20 kills and 16 digs. Martin had 16 kills and 15 digs. Setter Ally Thees also turned in a double-double with 25 assists and 20 digs.



The Jaguar defensive effort was led by Holland Martin’s impressive 35 digs. Radka Brichackova led with 7 blocks.





Augusta posted a .203 hitting percentage in the match. After dropping the first set 25-23, AU was able to rebound in the second, jumping out to a 17-7 lead. A monstrous kill by Kylie Martin kept the Jaguars up 20-14. Anderson was able to pull within 3, a kill by Lenoir-Rhyne’s Mackenzie Hulsey forcing Coach Quarles to call her only timeout of the set. A kill by PBC player of the Year Chloe Allen capped the set and evened the score at 1 set apiece.



The third set proved to be a back-and-forth affair, with neither team leading by more than 3 points in the set. Augusta found themselves down 21-18 late in the set, but two attack errors by the Bears and a kill by Alyssa Frazier brought the Jags within 1. The Jaguars finished the set on a 3-0 run to win 25-22.



AU took a 3-0 lead in set 4, fueled by aggressive serving from libero Holland Martin . Augusta looked to be in command of the fourth set, leading 17-12. Three consecutive points by Lenoir-Rhyne forced a time out. The Bears were able to fight their way back and win 26-24.



Lenoir-Rhyne controlled the beginning of Set 5, taking a 4-0 lead. Augusta answered, tying the game at 7-7 after a block by Alexis Diaz-Infante and Radka Brichackova . A kill by Chloe Allen gave the Jags a 9-8 lead and forced another Bear time-out. AU never looked back and complete the upset of top-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne.



2021 NCAA Southeast Region Volleyball Championship

All-Tournament Team



Name School

Carli Pigsa Tusculum

Sarah Goddard Mars Hill

Iyanla Thigpen Francis Marion

Shannon Kasprak Wingate

Sophie Schaff Wingate

Noelle Knutsen Anderson

Madison Roy Anderson

Taylor Prall Lenoir-Rhyne

Emma Clark Lenoir-Rhyne

Chloe Allen Augusta

Alyssa Frazier Augusta

Holland Martin Augusta





Live updates and stats for NCAA Championships can be found at augustajags.com



COURTESY AU ATHLETICS