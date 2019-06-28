Elijah Holyfield throws ceremonial first pitch at RSP Park for ‘UGA Night’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. –

Elijah Holyfield has been under the spotlight his entire life, due to his father Evander being a 4x World Heavy Weight champion boxer. In 2018, Holyfield was Georgia’s number two rusher and after being signed as a free agent by the Carolina Panthers he’s happy to reap his own reward from his successes on the field.

“It’s been amazing man it’s real welcoming and I’m glad I can always come home it’s been a great welcoming the biggest things so far is just having different time on my hand and having to actually pay bills and grown stuff like that I just get to go to a lot more places not as much as team workouts and stuff so you get a little bit more time to travel around, ” said Holyfield.