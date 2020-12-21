EETA host CSRA recruiting fair

NORTH AUGSUTA, S.C. (WJBF) – .. Saturday Education and Exposure Through Athletics held a recruiting fair at Riverview Park for college football coaches seeking student-athletes in the CSRA.
The invitation was extended to D-II, NAIA and junior colleges to meet with high school coaches from around the area, who still have seniors seeking opportunities to play at the next level.
The event was hosted by former Fox Creek head coach, Lafayette Stewart, who says his passion is helping kids from the the area have opportunities.
“I’m cut from this cloth and come from this soil and I just want student athletes from the CSRA have the opportunity to continue to get better,” said Stewart. ” I’m grateful for the CSRA coaches and grateful for the college coaches for taking the time out to be here today to recruit our athletes in the CSRA”
EETA plans on hosting another recruiting fair prior to the February 3rd signing day.