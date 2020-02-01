Edwards’ double-double lifts Georgia over Texas A&M 63-48

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 63-48, on Saturday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum to snap a four-game losing streak.

For the second-straight game and the second time in his career, freshman Anthony Edwards recorded a double-double with 29 points and 15 rebounds. The last freshman to complete the feat of recording back-to-back double-doubles was Jumaine Jones during the 1997-98 season. Edwards becomes only the fourth NCAA freshman this season to tally 25 points and 15 rebounds or more in a single game.

Edwards paced Georgia in scoring for the 13th time this season and in rebounding for the second-straight game. This offensive performance marks his 10th 20-point performance on the year and his 15 boards sets a career-high for the freshman. Edwards scoring performance tonight also moves him up two spots to No. 6 in UGA’s Top-10 Freshman scorers, passing D.A Layne and Walter Daniels.

As a team, Georgia had its strongest rebounding performance against an SEC opponent with 43 boards. This is also the largest margin of victory for the Bulldogs in the nine-game series against the Aggies.

“The bottom line is, we had to play really tough to beat Texas A&M,” Georgia Head Coach Tom Crean said. “I tell the guys that it’s not only going to be the toughest, but who’s playing the smartest because of the way they [Texas A&M] defend and draw charges. Outside of our turnovers, I think we did a lot of good things.”

Texas A&M jumped out to an early lead that it held for the opening 10 minutes of play. Senior Tyree Crump tied the game for the first time since the opening minutes, 12-all, with a shot from behind the arc.

Georgia took its first lead of the contest (17-14) thanks to a three-point shot from Edwards with 5:14 to play in the opening half. The closing minutes of the first period saw back-and-forth action from both teams.

Back-to-back Georgia baskets, a layup from Edwards and a buzzer beater from freshman Sahvir Wheeler, sent the Bulldogs into the locker room sporting the three-point lead, 24-21.

Out of the locker room, Edwards and senior Jordan Harris drained back-to-back three-pointers to grab the largest lead for either team up to that point of seven.

Edwards continued his offensive dominance, grabbing the Bulldogs’ first double-digit advantage, 37-27, on his third shot from behind the arc.

Three baskets from Edwards and a jam from junior Rayshaun Hammonds combined for a 9-0 Georgia run to take the twelve-point lead with 13:43 to play.

With 5:42 to play Georgia extended to its largest lead of the game up to that point, 14, with a dunk from freshman Mike Peake. Shortly after, an Edwards’ dunk grabbed matched largest lead of the contest of 17 (59-42).

The Aggies were never able to get back within single digits of the Bulldogs. A free-throw from Wheeler sealed the 63-48 Georgia victory.

Up next, the Bulldogs travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. This matchup will be aired on ESPNU. Georgia returns home next Saturday, Feb. 8, to host the Alabama Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The sold-out contest will be televised on SEC Network.