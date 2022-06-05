STATESBORO – The 21st-ranked Georgia Southern baseball team saw its season come to an end in the Statesboro Regional with a 3-1 loss to the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders Sunday afternoon at J.I. Clements Stadium. The Eagles finish with an overall record of 41-20, while the Red Raiders will move on to play Notre Dame in the regional final.



The Eagles scored the game’s first run on of a throwing error from the Texas Tech (39-21) pitcher, scoring Christian Avant and giving the Eagles the 1-0 lead on the afternoon.



Texas Tech would plate three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, kickstarted by loading the bases with no outs. After a walk, a sac fly, and an RBI single, the Red Raiders took the 3-1 lead, which would eventually become the final tally for the contest.



Georgia Southern starting pitcher Danny Madden pitched for three innings, only allowing two hits, two walks, and fanning three Red Raiders.



QUICK HITS

Georgia Southern’s 41 wins this season are the most in a season since 2009, when it won 42 games.

Three Eagle pitchers combined for nine strikeouts on the day. Starter Danny Madden had three, Jay Thompson had four, and Jake Martin had two.

Jesse Sherrill and Austin Thompson led the Eagles offensively, both going 2-for-4 on the day.