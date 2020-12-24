Eagles dominates in 38-3 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl win

Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford and players celebrate a victory over Louisiana Tech in the New Orleans Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS – Shai Werts ran for three touchdowns, and Justin Birdsong posted two of Georgia Southern’s four interceptions as the Eagles topped Louisiana Tech 38-3 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Wednesday afternoon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Eagles (8-5) improve to 3-1 in bowl games since becoming eligible in 2015. GS won the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl over Bowling Green and the 2018 Camellia Bowl over Eastern Michigan. The Eagles also end Louisiana Tech’s streak of six consecutive bowl victories, which was the longest active streak in college football.

Along with the four interceptions, the Georgia Southern defense finished the day with three sacks and seven tackles for loss while allowing just 232 total yards. Three of the picks were in the first 16:49 of the contest, and all three came in Eagle territory.

The Eagles totaled 448 yards and ran for 322, and GS was 7 for 16 on third down and converted its only fourth-down attempt.

Eagles of the Game:

Werts ran for 71 yards and threw for 126, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Khaleb Hood . Birdsong’s two interceptions give him three for the season, and Derrick Canteen recorded his FBS-leading sixth interception. Anthony Wilson led the Eagles with six tackles, including one for loss, and added an interception. Gerald Green ran 16 times for 108 yards, including a 55-yard run and a 4-yard touchdown.

Key Moments:

Canteen halted a Louisiana Tech drive with an interception at the 1-yard line, returning it to the 10. Green picked up a first down with a 5-yard run, and on the first play of the second quarter, Werts faked the handoff and threw the long ball to a wide-open Hood for a 65-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. It was the second-longest touchdown pass of the season for the Eagles.

The Bulldogs (5-5) drove down to the GS 30-yard line on their ensuing possession, but Wilson provided the Eagles’ third interception of the first half, making a diving catch on an errant Aaron Allen throw. Two series later, Werts went around the right side on the keeper and motored 37 yards for the touchdown, giving the Eagles a 21-0 cushion with 6:26 left in the first half.

Smoke Harris took a punt back 60 yards just before halftime, giving the Bulldogs the ball at the GS 20. The Eagles forced two incompletions, and Benz Josue sacked Allen on third down, forcing Louisiana Tech to settle for a Jacob Barnes 45-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the period.

Georgia Southern pushed the margin to 28-3 with a 1-yard touchdown run by Werts with 5:54 left in the third quarter. The score was set up by a 37-yard pass from Werts to Sean Pelkisson , who was brought down just shy of the goal line.

Notes:

Georgia Southern’s four interceptions give the Eagles 26 takeaways, the most in the FBS thus far this season.

The only two FBS teams to play the usual 12-game regular season schedule this year are Georgia Southern and Texas State, and the Eagles are the first team to play a 13th contest.

Louisiana Tech entered the game with a 9-0 all-time record against Sun Belt teams.

Scoring Plays:

GS – Werts 1-yard run, 9:52 1st, 7-0

GS – Werts 65-yard pass to Hood, 14:51 2nd, 14-0

GS – Werts 37-yard run, 6:26 2nd, 21-0

LATECH – Jacob Barnes 45-yard FG, 0:09 2nd, 21-3

GS – Werts 1-yard run, 5:54 3rd, 28-3

GS – Raynor 25-yard FG, 13:28 4th, 31-3

GS – Green 4-yard run, 3:07 4th, 38-3