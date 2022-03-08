NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Georgia Southern scored 13 unanswered runs to erase a five-run first-inning deficit and down No. 20-ranked Georgia, 13-5, on Tuesday evening at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C.

In the first game of the three-game season-long series between the two in-state rivals, the Eagles (7-5) won their sixth game out of the last seven against the Bulldogs (9-3).

Cole Tate hit a two-run home run and Josh McAllister clubbed a three-run shot in the first inning for the Bulldogs to take the early 5-0 lead. Jason Swan answered for the Eagles in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to left field.

In the bottom of the second, Austin Thompson’s RBI double scored Sean White , and the Eagles had two on with nobody out, but a double play helped UGA escape the inning with only one run scored. The Eagles would take the lead in the bottom of the third after Sean White’s RBI single and a three-rum shot by Thompson.

The bottom of the fourth saw Noah Ledford smash a two-out grand slam home run down the left field line, stretching the Eagle lead to five. It was the first career grand slam for Ledford.

The Eagles tacked on three runs in the fifth inning. In the top of the sixth, the Bulldogs put runners on first and third with nobody out, but Jay Thompson entered the game and retired the next three batters, keeping UGA off the board and enabling the Eagles to cruise to the victory.

Ga’Von Wray (3-0) notched the win in relief for the Eagles, giving up one hit in one shutout inning of relief. MIchael Polk (0-1) took the loss for the Bulldogs, giving up three hits and five runs in two innings of work, walking two and striking out one.