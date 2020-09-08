Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx Cup

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 10: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Dustin Johnson finally has his name on the FedEx Cup trophy and the whopping $15 million that comes with it. Johnson saw his five-shot lead dwindle to two shots down the stretch in the Tour Championship. But he came up with just enough shots and a few key putts for a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory at East Lake. He becomes the first No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup since Tiger Woods in 2009. Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele finished three shots behind and each picked up $4.5 million.

