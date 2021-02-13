Duke rolls past NC State 69-53 in ACC play

Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives around North Carolina State’s Braxton Beverly (10) and Manny Bates (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and Duke took over with a 22-3 first-half run to beat North Carolina State 69-53 on Saturday.

Freshman Mark Williams added season highs of 13 points and five blocks for the Blue Devils.

Duke led by 18 at the break and finished the game shooting 51%, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

Hurt made 6 of 7 3-pointers and 8 of 10 shots overall to lead that effort.

Freshman Shakeel Moore had 13 points to lead the Wolfpack.

N.C. State has lost eight of 10 games since the start of 2021.