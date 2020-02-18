PHOTOS: Driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after horrific wreck at Daytona

ATHENS, Ga.-----Cole Tate's fourth hit of the night delivered a 7-6 walk-off victory as fourth-ranked Georgia rallied past Richmond in Friday's season opener at Foley Field.

By the fourth inning, the Spiders had built a 6-2 advantage, and Georgia chipped away with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames before striking for a pair in the ninth. Junior left-hander Ryan Webb struck out 11 over five scoreless innings, both career highs, for the win in relief of ace Emerson Hancock. Richmond managed six runs on nine hits including a pair of home runs off Hancock after Georgia had an early 2-0 advantage..

The first run of the 2020 season crossed in the bottom of the first inning off the bat of Bulldog junior Tucker Bradley (2-3, 2 RBI). Redshirt sophomore Ben Anderson's single to right field and senior Cam Shepherd's walk set the stage for Bradley's RBI-single. In. the second inning, Tate (4-5, 3 RBI, 1 run) launched his first career home run to make it 2-0.

Richmond (0-1) answered in the top of the third, scoring three runs on three hits. The Spiders extended their lead in the fourth inning when Johnny Hipsman hit a two-run home run and Dominic Toso hit a solo home run to make it 6-2.

In the fifth inning, junior Garrett Blaylock recorded an RBI single, scoring Bradley from third to make it a 6-3 contest. Georgia picked up two more runs with Anderson scoring on a sacrifice bunt from Bradley in the sixth and Cole Tate singling in the seventh, scoring his twin brother, sophomore Connor Tate, to make it a one-run contest.

In the ninth, Jarrad DeLarso came on for Richmond. He got Blaylock to pop up around home plate but catcher Drew Blakely (4-for-5, 2 RBI) was unable to make the play. With new life, Blaylock crushed a pitch over the right field wall for his first home run and knot the score at 6-all. Later in the frame, senior Patrick Sullivan followed with a single to right field and sophomore Randon Jernigan came in to pinch-run and moved into scoring position on a groundout. With two outs, Tate came through as Jernigan raced home.

Dawg Tracks- With identical twins Connor and Cole Tate both getting the start, they are the first set of brothers to start in the same game for Georgia since Dylan and Hunter Cole did it back in 2014. - This is Georgia's first walk-off win since April 16, 2019 when Connor Tate singled against Clemson to end the longest game in Georgia's history, a 3-2 win in 20 innings.- The eleven strikeouts and five innings pitched by junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Webb were career highs. - With the nod at shortstop and left field, senior Cam Shepherd and junior Tucker Bradley notched their fourth consecutive opening day starts.- Transfers Ben Anderson and Garret Blaylock both made their Bulldog debut and both notched their first hit in a Bulldog uniform.