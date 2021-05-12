Dominique “Lil Jalapeno” Roundtree prepares for pro boxing debut

MARTINEZ, Ga (WJBF) – A lot of boxers have earned their pro status in Garden City in recent years, many such as Fernando Bunch, Justin Deloach and Divante Jones. Dominique ‘Lil Jalapeno’ Roundtree is in attempt to be the next professional boxer to make it out of the CSRA. Making his professional fighting debut on May 30th, this will also be the first live fight in the are since the pandemic began at the Columbia County Exabition Center.”Lil’ Jalapeno” will be fighting at 123 pounds and has been in the ring for 11 years and has pictured this moment ever since he has started.

” I can visualize the fight and I can visualize the knockout, and just the crowd being there and enjoying the moment. I’ve been waiting on this moment my whole life so I’m just ready to make it happen on May 30th,” he said. ” I like to be myself, I like to entertain the crowd and have fun, I might just throw some roses to the crowd,” he added.

Doors open at the Columbia County Convention Center at 4 pm on May 30th.