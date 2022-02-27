Roy Jones Jr., Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez are known knockout artists, something that Dominique “Lil’ Jalapeno” inspires to be.

” He is an exciting fighter man, I’ve told him since he was a little kid that he’s going to be a superstar one day and we’re just getting closer to that day by day,” said Dominique’s coach Mark Gruebel at Gruebel MMA.

In December, Roundtree defeated Phillip Burke in the first round in 11 seconds with a TKO, the fastest recorded knockout in South Carolina history.

” It was definitely like a shocking moment for me, so it definitely projected me closer to what I want to get to going to further into pro boxing,” said Roundtree.

“It was electric, it was so loud it sounded like I was at a rock concert. It was so loud,” said Gruebel.

Though Burke fell to the canvas quickly in the fight, that was never the strategy that Roundtree and Gruebel planned.

” When I caught him with the first punch, I kind of saw him go out in his face, like he was really out of it. So I was like man, let me just see if I can try and finish him and it worked out,” explained by Roundtree.

” I said Dominique, let’s go out and see what he’s got the first round and see what happens. He slipped two punches, and knocked the guy out immediately. Although, we didn’t follow the game plan exactly I was very happy with the win and no complaints, ” added a Gruebel with laughter.

Dominique’s goal is now to continue making history and moments for his friends, family and fans.

” I’m trying to make history again, and again, and I’m trying to leave a long legacy for my friends and family to be inspired by,” said Roundtree.

‘Lil’ Jalapeno’ and his team is working on setting up his next fight in late March or April.