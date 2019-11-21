Diamond Duo: Evans’ Powell, Greenbrier’s Dollander sign NLI

Another pair of local student-athletes saw their dreams of playing at the NCAA Division I level come true on Wednesday.

Evans strikeout machine Leah Powell signed to play softball for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Powell finished her career with the Knights with more than 600 strikeouts. She lead the team to back-toback region titles and the state tournament.

Greenbrier’s Chase Dollander will bring his 91 mph fastball to Statesboro, Georgia, as he signs with the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Dollander was named All-Region in 2018, with an 11-4 record as a starter. He was selected by the Georgia Dugout Club to play in the SunBelt Classic in Oklahoma earlier this summer.