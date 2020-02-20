Live Now
Devoe shakes off injury, leads Georgia Tech past Wake Forest

Sports
Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) dribbles against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Michael Devoe scored 24 points and backcourt mate Jose Alvarado added 22 as visiting Georgia Tech held off Wake Forest 86-79. The Jackets rebounded after squandering a 13-point first-half lead. Devoe and Alvarado consistently penetrated into the lane, setting up high-percentage shots. Brandon Childress and freshman reserve Jahcobi Neath led the Demon Deacons with 16 points apiece. Wake rallied to take the lead early in the second half, but failed to make plays down the stretch.

